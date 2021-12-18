Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

