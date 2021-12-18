Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.15 Million Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,896,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL stock opened at $715.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.64. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $439.45 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.