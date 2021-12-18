Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $20.90 Million Investment in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,354,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,904,000.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

ACHR opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 178,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

