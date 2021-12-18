Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,459 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9,364.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 779,022 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $22,161,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 207.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $10,661,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

