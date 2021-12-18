Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz Sells 3,649 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,649 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $51,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $14.45 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,006,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.