Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.59. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 235,961 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

