Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.85. 4,452,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

