Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of several other research reports. SEB Equities lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.17.

SVNLY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

