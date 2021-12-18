Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $107.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVNLY. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SEB Equities downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

