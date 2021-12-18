Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 50,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Switch by 43,360.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Switch by 169,985.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Switch by 4,985.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $56,458,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Switch by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

