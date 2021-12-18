Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

