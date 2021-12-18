Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

