Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

