Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $130.66

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $144.42. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $143.67, with a volume of 1,435 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

