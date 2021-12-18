Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $130.66

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $144.42. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $143.67, with a volume of 1,435 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.31 and a beta of 0.37.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
