Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $229.32 and last traded at $230.62. Approximately 43,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Get Target alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.