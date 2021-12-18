Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

TARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock valued at $828,822. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

