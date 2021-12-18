Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TTM traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. 1,178,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.07. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

