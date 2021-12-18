TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGBD. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $726.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 18.0% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
