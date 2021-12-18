TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGBD. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $726.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 18.0% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

