TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 190,284 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $13.69.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.