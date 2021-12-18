TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,091,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.53 and a 200-day moving average of $224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

