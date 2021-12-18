TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

