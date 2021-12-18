TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 29,091 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,091 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.