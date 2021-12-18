TD Securities Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised Air Canada from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Canada to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.06.

AC opened at C$20.12 on Friday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

