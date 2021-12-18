TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TeamViewer from €17.75 ($19.94) to €15.00 ($16.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

