Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $767.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.43 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

