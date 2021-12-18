Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:TDF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 89,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,501. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

