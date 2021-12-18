Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $180.96

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.96 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 176.20 ($2.33). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 178.40 ($2.36), with a volume of 1,136,978 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a current ratio of 29.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

