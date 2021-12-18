Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.34. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $163.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

