Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $156.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.90. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $163.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

