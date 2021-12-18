Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Ternium stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

