Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $181,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

