Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

