Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.