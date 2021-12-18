The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,005.54

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,005.54 ($13.29) and traded as low as GBX 976 ($12.90). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.32), with a volume of 164,796 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,005.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,025.64. The stock has a market cap of £950.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02%.

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,500 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 991 ($13.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,775 ($32,740.85).

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

