The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

