The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

