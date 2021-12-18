The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.5% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.