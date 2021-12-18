The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

NYSE:EL opened at $345.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $369.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.