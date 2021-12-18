The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $345.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $369.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

