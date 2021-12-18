The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 43.3% in November

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 40,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 470,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

