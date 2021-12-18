The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $110.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.08.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

