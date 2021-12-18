The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 48.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 60.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

