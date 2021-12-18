The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 98.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.