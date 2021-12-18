The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.