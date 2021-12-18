Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 17,792 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,792 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

NOG stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.83%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

