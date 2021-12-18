Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $344,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 148,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $19.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

