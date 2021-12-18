Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $308,000 in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

