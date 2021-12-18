Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.75. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

