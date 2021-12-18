Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,919 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

