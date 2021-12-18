Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,627 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,374,000 after buying an additional 220,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,485,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,115,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 400,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,713,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

BATS ITB opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

